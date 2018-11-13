Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland And Ciara Celebrate National College Application Month [Video]

November is National College Application Month and to celebrate the occasion, Reach Higher has launched its “laundry” campaign in an effort to encourage high school seniors to apply to college.

Celebrities such as Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Nick Cannon, and Michelle Obama have joined the social media outreach to students across the nation asking them to take the pledge and apply to college.

In exchange for making this commitment, celebs are (sorta) pledging to do students laundry for an entire semester.

“As a 19-year-old, I’m facing the same questions and fears that other people my age are facing. Reach Higher answers those questions while encouraging you to dream bigger, be better and take that next step towards your education. After all, I truly believe that with an educated mind ANYTHING is possible. College is the first step towards the life you want for yourself, and I believe every person – no matter what age – deserves that first step. It’s never too late to reach higher, ” said Bailee Madison, star of Hallmark’s “Good Witch” and “The Strangers: Prey at Night”.

Reach Higher is an initiative started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House.

“It’s National College Application Month and we want to see high school seniors all over the country make the commitment to apply to college. And we know that once they get to college, students will discover so much about themselves, their passions, and the world. They’ll take eye-opening classes and engage in campus activities. And many students, if they are anything like me at that age, will learn to do to their laundry. We hope seniors will take the pledge and apply to college this fall,” said Eric Waldo, Reach Higher’s executive director.

