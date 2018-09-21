CLOSE
Keke Palmer Shows Off New Tattoo On Instagram [PHOTO]

Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2018 - Day 2

Source: Matthew Sperzel / Getty

Keke Palmer grew up before our eyes and is now showing just how grown she is. She went from Hollywood actress to a singer, songwriter and a dancer. Keke was recently on vacation in Budapest and while there gave fans a view of her new tattoo.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the tattoo was done by Vivien Vamosi. The tattoo is placed on the side of her stomach and is of flowers as well as butterflies. Keke used her hand to cover up her breast as she took the picture.

 

Keke said in the post, “Eight hours of pure pain. The first 5/6hrs I was completely fineeee. Handling the pain perfectly well … then IT BECAME WAYYY TO REPETITIVE. Going over the same spots repeatedly lmao omg. Lining, shading, coloring 😩 and I refused to break it into two sessions 😭. Thank you @vivitattoos5, I love it. A wonderful memento from my time in Budapest and an awesome addition to what was once just one lone sunflower and butterfly ❤🙌🏾🙏🏾.” The tattoo goes from her armpit to her waist.

