Fox Developing A Late Night Show Starring Nick Cannon

Fox is teaming with Nick Cannon for a weekly late-night series that would cover pop culture and feature high-profile celebrity interviews, music performances and stand-up comics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cannon will host and his longtime manager, Michael Goldman of NCredible Entertainment, will also exec produce the late-night series alongside The Talking Dead EP Michael Davies and his Embassy Row banner.

The late-night talker is part of a larger development deal Cannon has signed with Fox, the soon-to-be-independent broadcast network. As an extension of the potential weekly late-night show, Cannon and Davies will join Fox’s digital team to curate online segments to be distributed via social media. The development pact extends Cannon’s relationship with Fox as he next hosts and co-exec produces the network’s upcoming celebrity competition series The Masked Singer.

The publication also noted that Fox has attempted to explore a late-night show several times, including 1993’s The Chevy Chase Show, 1986’s The Late Show (with Joan Rivers and Arsenio Hall) and 2009’s The Wanda Sykes Show. None lasted more than two seasons.

Cannon’s latest developments only add to a very successful TV career for the Wild ‘N Out host — a series he created back in 2005.

He also spent a few years as the host of America’s Got Talent before leaving in 2017. Nick recently served in the same capacity on the Teen Choice Awards, which aired in August on Fox.

