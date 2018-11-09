Former Cop Says Cali Shooting Victims Should Have Charged Gunman

Former New York police lieutenant Dr. Darrin Porcher appeared as a guest on “Fox & Friends” Thursday and suggested people should charge the gunman in an active shooter situation, instead of taking cover and calling the police.

Porcher claimed “we’ve seen a lot of success with confronting the shooter directly” during a discussion on Wednesday’s deadly shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, where a white male terrorist gunned down 12 people.

“And we look at what happened with the 9/11 hijackers in Pennsylvania, for example,” Porcher said. “There are so many people at that location, if they converge on the shooter, it’ll stop it.”

One Twitter user responded to the advice with: “Perhaps Dr. Darrin Porcher can be the first to demonstrate how to rush the next shooter.”

Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn gets asked about the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, and literally the first thing she says is "What we do is say how do make certain that we protect the 2nd Amendment." This is why the NRA spent over $1 million supporting her. pic.twitter.com/wF63m0QyG7 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 8, 2018

“Granted, someone may get shot,” Porcher said. “But the truth of the matter is this will decrease the carnage far greater than if you look to run, hide and dial 911.”

But before you take his advice to play hero in an active shooter scene, the Department of Homeland Security recommends on its website to “run and escape, if possible,” and to “hide, if escape is not possible.”

Fighting or confronting the shooter, it says, should be “an absolute last resort.”

Porcher must’ve remembered this tip during the discussion on FOX because he immediately flipped the script and issued this advice: “When you’re in these types of situations, you have two options: to either evacuate or shelter in place.”

Fox guest Dr. Darrin Porcher says that when confronted by an active shooter, victims should simply rush the gunman: “Granted, someone may get shot, but the truth of the matter is this will decrease the carnage far greater than if you look to run, hide, and dial 911.” pic.twitter.com/aXiJKOhr5y — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 8, 2018

The Thousand Oaks shooting comes nearly two weeks after a neo-Nazi fatally shot 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

