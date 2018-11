Tamera Mowry’s Niece Killed In California Bar Shooting

UPDATED 11/8 3:33 EST:

Sadly, People.com is reporting that it is now confirmed that Alaina Housley, 18, who is Adam Housley’s niece has been killed in the California bar shooting. Housley, who is married to actress and The Real co-host Tamera Mowry Housley confirmed it to People.com.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Unfortunately, reality has struck close to home for Tamera Mowry- Housley host due to the mass shooting tragedy in Southern California.

Mowry and her husband, Adam Housley, are among those desperately searching for loved ones, and her case, her niece who was at the bar where a gunman opened fire and brutally killed 12 people.

TMZ reports that Tamera’s niece, Alaina Housley, was one of just a handful of girls who went line dancing Wednesday night at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks … this according to a tweet sent by Alaina’s friend who added Alaina was the only girl unaccounted for among her friends.

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

Tamera responded to the tweet saying, “Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” The exchange is pretty heartbreaking … Ashley replied saying she’s been in contact with Alaina’s uncle and so far there’s nothing new to report.

Tamera’s husband, Adam, went looking for Alaina at a local hospital but a reporter tweeted guards wouldn’t let him in because the hospital was on lockdown. Making matters worse … Alaina’s Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location at the bar, this according to the L.A. Times.

Adam told the newspaper, “My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead. I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE