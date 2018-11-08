Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiance Turns Himself In, Charged With Murder

Michael Williams, the man accused of killing Angela Simmons’ ex-fiance, turned himself in Wednesday and his attorney, Jackie Patterson said his client is “devastated” over the weekend shooting death of 37-year-old Sutton Tennyson in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News reports that Williams faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a felony.

“He’s absolutely devastated. He’s a family man,” attorney Jackie Patterson told Channel 2.

Tennyson, who has a child with Simmons, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the garage in an upscale southwest Atlanta community, police said.

As reported by ajc.com, a preliminary investigation suggests that he was talking in the driveway with another man when “the conversation escalated” and the man shot Tennyson multiple times then fled the scene in a car.

Simmons, the daughter of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, one of the founding members of iconic rap group Run–DMC, posted a tribute to Tennyson on Instagram Sunday, including pictures of him with their son.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” she wrote. “I’m hurting. I’m numb.”

Williams is expected to appear before a judge Thursday.

