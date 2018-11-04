Heartbreak! Angela Simmons Is ‘Destroyed’ Over The Death Of Her Ex Sutton Tennyson

Angela Simmons is “destroyed” with the sad news that her ex-fiancé and the father of her son was found dead in his home on Saturday.

The reality star and entrepreneur posted a pic of Sutton Tennyson, 37, holding their son Sutton Tennyson, Jr.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone,” the 31-year-old wrote on Sunday (Nov. 4).

“I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

While there aren’t many details being shared with the public about Tennyson’s death, CBS 46 News reported that the Atlanta businessman was shot multiple times around 4:30 p.m. Atlanta Police say the shooting happened as a result of an argument between at least two people.

It’s not clear if police have a suspect in custody or have any tangible leads in his murder.

Fans took to Twitter to rally around Simmons, sending out condolences and asking others to pray for her and her son.

Prayers for Angela Simmons and her son. That’s crazy. — Ju (@bkjuni) November 4, 2018

Prayers up for #AngelaSimmons and her son. Her ex-fiancé and son’s father was reportedly shot and killed in his own home. pic.twitter.com/9p2adi7cv5 — Gerren Keith Gaynor (@MrGerrenalist) November 4, 2018

#AngelaSimmons BD #SuttonTennyson was reportedly SHOT & KILLED inside his home. Tennyson would've been 38 tomorrow. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/1qfM6YSr3Y — Gossip Served Cold (@teaservedcold) November 4, 2018

Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé, and her child’s father, was gunned down today at his home. That’s so sad. Her baby is only two-years old. 😢 — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) November 4, 2018

Simmons and Tennyson welcomed their son in Sept. 2016, ending their engagement in 2017.

Just tragic. Sending all the love and prayers to Sutton’s family, Angela and their beloved son.

R.I.P

