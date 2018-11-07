Tamar Reveals Her Boyfriend On Vacation [Photos Inside]

Tamar Braxton has given us a glimpse of her boo! The songstress and reality star shared footage of the two of them together and it seems like they’re on vacation.

In the clip, Tamar appears to be filming her man, as he walks out of the water, shirtless in swim trunks, showing off his toned physique. Tamar captioned the video, “said I wasn’t gone tell nobody but I…?”

Tamar shared other videos from her vacay, without her mystery man.

Tamar still hasn’t shared his name but she did share that he’s Nigerian and a Harvard Business School grad.

