CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Gossip

Tamar Reveals Her Boyfriend On Vacation [Photos Inside]

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

Tamar Braxton has given us a glimpse of her boo! The songstress and reality star shared footage of the two of them together and it seems like they’re on vacation.

In the clip, Tamar appears to be filming her man, as he walks out of the water, shirtless in swim trunks, showing off his toned physique. Tamar captioned the video, “said I wasn’t gone tell nobody but I…?”

 

(Screen shot from Tamar’s video)

Tamar shared other videos from her vacay, without her mystery man.

 

View this post on Instagram

Work on a Sunday funday🔥

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

Tamar still hasn’t shared his name but she did share that he’s Nigerian and a Harvard Business School grad.

People Who Became Famous After Dating Celebrities
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

bae , Love , Tamar Braxton

One thought on “Tamar Reveals Her Boyfriend On Vacation [Photos Inside]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close