Tamar Braxton Reveals She Has Her Own Reality Show In The Works

Tamar Braxton and her “bratty behavior” will be returning to your small screens as the Braxton Family Values star recently confirmed that she’s secured another reality show.

During a recent radio interview, the singer revealed that she has her own spin-off series in the works, and it will not feature her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert.

“I’m definitely still shooting the Braxtons, and I have another spin-off show,” she said. “It’s not with Vince, this time. It’s Tamar and my life now and where I am now, and a lot of other great things. And maybe some music. Who knows?”

As noted by ESSENCE, Braxton filed for divorce from Vince late last year. Many believed it was a slick PR move to promote the fifth season of their WEtv reality series, Tamar & Vince but Braxton told “The View” earlier this year that-that simply wasn’t the case.

“I wish I could say that a lot of times I could say it was made up just so I could hide behind the truth sometimes,“ she said. ”But in this situation, I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage or the things that [are] happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that’s disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that. It’s not that serious. Marriage is a serious thing for me and for my family.”

Tamar previously said she wasn’t returning for another season of Braxton Family Values… but y’all know how is when you need to keep checks rolling in.

Take a look at the clip below.

Are you ready for Tamar Braxton’s solo reality show?

