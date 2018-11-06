CLOSE
Bank Robber Makes Getaway On Bicycle

(Photo released by FBI)

A bank robber managed to get away from police on a bicycle.

Patch.com reports The holdup took place at a First Bank branch on the morning of Nov. 3 in the Miami suburb of Hialeah.

“The robber entered the bank, brandished a gun and demanded everyone to lay on the floor,” according to Special Agent Michael Leverock and spokesman Jim Marshall of the FBI in Miami.

“The robber then jumped the counter and demanded money from a bank employee.”

The FBI released a photograph of the bank robber taken from a surveillance camera. He can be seen pedaling outside the bank.

CBS reports that this was not an isolated incident, the FBI believes this is also the suspect who robbed a TD Bank Monday at around 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 754-703-2000.

