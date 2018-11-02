Richard Trumka: We Have 4 Days To Decide What The Future Will Be

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) is the largest federation of unions in the United States.

President of the AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka says this is an extremely important election and what it comes down to is that “we have 4 days to decide what kind of future we’re going to have.”

He says this country needs an economy to work for everyone, not just those at the top. He believes that since the Trump administration has been in power, “there’s been more things they’ve done to hurt workers than to help workers.”

Candidates like Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Andrew Gillum in Florida can help all workers and citizens. Get out and, “vote for candidates that are pro worker.”

