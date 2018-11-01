Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With A Blatant Lie

There is no more love between Kanye West and Candace Owens. After the rapper blasted Owens for using him to spread her sunken place message of “Blexit,” which is a slogan stolen from the bank Black movement.

Now, Owens is apologizing to Kanye.

Owens wrote on her site, “If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him. I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT…I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.”

Well, that is a lie from Owens. She clearly said to Page Six, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” You can’t get any clearer than “created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” I guess Owens is taking a play from Trump, deny it, even if you clearly said it just days ago. So is Page Six the liar or her? This sounds like Owens may have heard from Kanye’s lawyers.

Owens also wants people to know that Kanye still worships Trump. “I would also like to publicly apologize to President Trump, as I know that Kanye’s tweets were rapidly misinterpreted as a shot to this administration,” she said. “His tweets were aimed at me and me only, rightfully, for my personal failings.”

In case you missed it, Kanye said on Twitter, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.” He also wrote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

Either way, Kanye has hit the bottom of the barrel. It will be difficult for his career to ever recover from the past few months of anti-Blackness.

