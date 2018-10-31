A Popeyes Chain Is Giving Away Free Chicken If Derrick Lewis Wins The Heavyweight Title

UFC fighter and Houston’s own Derrick Lewis is aiming for history Saturday night when he challenges Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title. If “The Beast” continues his streak of knockouts and wins the heavyweight crown, he also is going to earn some folks who dine at a local Popeyes free food.

That’s right, the Popeyes located on 9120 Barker Cypress Rd in Cypress is offering free food if Lewis wins the title on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM. Plus, there’s a sweet bonus in there for Lewis — he’ll eat free at that location for the rest of his life.

If you recall, the entire reason Lewis and Cormier have beef is over Cormier disrespecting Popeyes in a commercial. Lewis skyrocketed to social media fame after his come from behind KO win in his last fight and infamous post-fight interview. From there, everything kicked in for the New Orleans to Houston product. There’s a strong rumor out there that Lewis struck an endorsement deal with Popeyes that scores him free Popeyes for life. That — that might be the greatest endorsement deal ever.

theres a whole video for it lmao pic.twitter.com/YxkPFWZmUH — trikuza (@Trikuza23) October 31, 2018

