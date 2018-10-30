CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Taye Diggs Sued By Ex-Manager Over Unpaid Commissions

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Taye Diggs is reportedly being sued by the former management company that he fired over unpaid commissions.

Authentic Talent and Literary Management claims the actor owes them money for closing deals to get him on shows like All American and Beauty and the Beast. They also allege that they bagged on his behalf “a slew of endorsement deals.”

According to THR, Diggs and ATLM began working together in June 2015, according to the complaint, and the parties agreed that the “Empire” star would pay the firm 10 percent of his industry-related income.

Deadline shares the details:

The actor’s Deep Down Productions also is a defendant in the suit filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court. Authentic says it is owed “substantial sums of money” and that “these sums continue to accrue.” “Plaintiff has made repeated efforts to obtain payment from Diggs in order to avoid litigation,” the suit says. “Regrettably, however, Diggs has failed and refused to abide by his obligations hereunder and to tender commissions and post-termination commissions and other payments due and owing Plaintiff.”

The filing says Diggs hired Authentic to manage his career in June 2015 and that Authentic performed “exemplary” services until he fired the firm in late July. “Diggs has wrongfully failed and refused to abide by his legal obligations to pay Plaintiff commissions in connection with the numerous deals and employment obtained during the parties’ management relationship, including but not limited to the following: the All American, Beauty and the Beast, Crossovers, 25 Words or Less and [multiple] endorsement deals.”

ATLM is suing for breach of oral contract and wants the court to order an accounting of Diggs’ compensation in order to determine the amount of damages.

Fine Black Men Wearing The Hell Out Of A Suit
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

actor , lawsuit , Management , Taye Diggs

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close