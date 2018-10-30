Taye Diggs Sued By Ex-Manager Over Unpaid Commissions

Taye Diggs is reportedly being sued by the former management company that he fired over unpaid commissions.

Authentic Talent and Literary Management claims the actor owes them money for closing deals to get him on shows like All American and Beauty and the Beast. They also allege that they bagged on his behalf “a slew of endorsement deals.”

According to THR, Diggs and ATLM began working together in June 2015, according to the complaint, and the parties agreed that the “Empire” star would pay the firm 10 percent of his industry-related income.

Taye Diggs on his new football series “All American”: “There’s one line where in the show my son asks me if I think he’s black enough. And that really hit me hard because there were times in my life when I’ve asked myself and my mother that.” https://t.co/R3WzZ9RYaU — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 12, 2018

Deadline shares the details:

The actor’s Deep Down Productions also is a defendant in the suit filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court. Authentic says it is owed “substantial sums of money” and that “these sums continue to accrue.” “Plaintiff has made repeated efforts to obtain payment from Diggs in order to avoid litigation,” the suit says. “Regrettably, however, Diggs has failed and refused to abide by his obligations hereunder and to tender commissions and post-termination commissions and other payments due and owing Plaintiff.”

The filing says Diggs hired Authentic to manage his career in June 2015 and that Authentic performed “exemplary” services until he fired the firm in late July. “Diggs has wrongfully failed and refused to abide by his legal obligations to pay Plaintiff commissions in connection with the numerous deals and employment obtained during the parties’ management relationship, including but not limited to the following: the All American, Beauty and the Beast, Crossovers, 25 Words or Less and [multiple] endorsement deals.”

ATLM is suing for breach of oral contract and wants the court to order an accounting of Diggs’ compensation in order to determine the amount of damages.

