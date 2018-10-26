Carmelo Anthony Is Giving Back To His New Community

Carmelo Anthony now calls Houston home, and he’s wasted no time before giving back to his new community.

The Rockets forward distributed school supplies to teachers from four under-served Houston Independent School District.

ABC 13 reports, nearly 150 Elementary School teachers received supplies from the Carmelo Anthony Foundation’s Tools for Teachers initiative.

Houston is the first of three cities to receive supplies from Anthony, he has upcoming events in Oklahoma City and Baltimore.

