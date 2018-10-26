CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Carmelo Anthony Is Giving Back To His New Community

Leave a comment

( Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Carmelo Anthony now calls Houston home, and he’s wasted no time before giving back to his new community.

The Rockets forward distributed school supplies to teachers from four under-served Houston Independent School District.

ABC 13 reports, nearly 150 Elementary School teachers received supplies from the Carmelo Anthony Foundation’s Tools for Teachers initiative.

Houston is the first of three cities to receive supplies from Anthony, he has upcoming events in Oklahoma City and Baltimore.

Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey
40 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Carmelo Anthony , Houston , Schools

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close