CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Restraining Order Against Carmelo Anthony From Stranger Dismissed

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photows)

NBA player Carmelo Anthony scored a victory in court this week and got a temporary restraining order against him — filed by a woman he had never even met — dismissed, The Blast reports.

According to the outlet, a woman named Cheryl claimed the baller stalked her and kidnapped her children. But Anthony claims he’s never met her and called the allegations “very strange” adding: “It would be good if Cheryl … could get professional help.”

On Tuesday, Cheryl appeared in court, alongside Anthony’s attorneys, to argue whether or not the order should be permanent.

The court determined that there was no domestic violence because there was no domestic relationship.

The TRO was dissolved and the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, the report states.

In the meantime, Carmelo is ready for the NBA season — as he expressed during Rockets Media Day… watch the clip below.

When asked about coming off the bench for the Rockets during media day on Monday, Anthony was open to doing anything to help his team win, per ESPN.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to camp to figure out what works in order for this team to try to win a championship,” Anthony said. “If that time comes, we’ll have that conversation. My goal is to go into training camp, be the best player I can be, be in the best shape I can be and do what I have to do to help this team get over the hump and win a championship. That’s all it is.

“All the questions of coming off the bench, I don’t want to answer those questions at the end of the day. Whatever I have to do to help this team win a championship, that’s what’s going to be done.”

Carmelo Anthony Wax Figure Unveiling-Madame Tussauds-NYC
7 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Carmelo Anthony , restraining order

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close