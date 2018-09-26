Restraining Order Against Carmelo Anthony From Stranger Dismissed

NBA player Carmelo Anthony scored a victory in court this week and got a temporary restraining order against him — filed by a woman he had never even met — dismissed, The Blast reports.

According to the outlet, a woman named Cheryl claimed the baller stalked her and kidnapped her children. But Anthony claims he’s never met her and called the allegations “very strange” adding: “It would be good if Cheryl … could get professional help.”

On Tuesday, Cheryl appeared in court, alongside Anthony’s attorneys, to argue whether or not the order should be permanent.

The court determined that there was no domestic violence because there was no domestic relationship.

The TRO was dissolved and the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, the report states.

In the meantime, Carmelo is ready for the NBA season — as he expressed during Rockets Media Day… watch the clip below.

When asked about coming off the bench for the Rockets during media day on Monday, Anthony was open to doing anything to help his team win, per ESPN.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to camp to figure out what works in order for this team to try to win a championship,” Anthony said. “If that time comes, we’ll have that conversation. My goal is to go into training camp, be the best player I can be, be in the best shape I can be and do what I have to do to help this team get over the hump and win a championship. That’s all it is.

“All the questions of coming off the bench, I don’t want to answer those questions at the end of the day. Whatever I have to do to help this team win a championship, that’s what’s going to be done.”

