At the 11th hour, the Houston Rockets made a deal sending power forward Ryan Anderson and 2018 second-round draft pick De’Anthony Melton to Phoenix for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight.

For years rumors persisted of the Rockets attempting to trade Anderson and his contract, most recently being linked to trade rumors with current Rocket Carmelo Anthony. He had 2 years and $41 million left on his deal after signing for 4 years and $80 million in 2016.

Chriss, the number eight pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has struggled in his time in the league. Knight has two years and $30 million left on his deal after tearing his ACL and missing all of the 2017-18 season. He’s expected to backup Chris Paul.

The Rockets drafted Melton with the 46th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft this past summer.

Rockets Trade Ryan Anderson To Phoenix was originally published on theboxhouston.com

