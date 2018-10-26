Cardi B Blames Shaderoom Editor For Harassment On Her Instagram

Following the leak of her new track Money on Tuesday, Cardi B went on Instagram Live to address Nicki Minaj’s fans. In the video, she expresses her dismay over the track leaking two days early and claims the Barbz are the reason why she and her team decided to go ahead with the release in advance of it’s planned date.

“We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do,” she said. “They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans.”

In a follow-up rant, the Bronx rapper blames Shaderoom editor (and Nicki fan) Kyle for the endless harassment she receives under her social media pictures.

Lipstickalley.com further breaks down what has Cardi’s panties all knotted:

And here's Kyle's response: