CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Cardi B Hands Out Free Winter Coats In New York

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as rapper Cardi B handed out free winter coats.

The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday evening at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather.

The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday.

Cardi B says she cares a lot about kids and the community and feels it’s important to set a good example.

On Oct. 1, she got a summons in connection with a melee at a New York strip club. Her lawyer says the star didn’t cause any harm.

About three weeks earlier, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.

Happy Birthday Cardi B!
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

cardi b , New York , Winter Coats

One thought on “Cardi B Hands Out Free Winter Coats In New York

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close