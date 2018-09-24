Angela Rye Is ‘Excited About This Midterm’

Angela Rye is an ambassador for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign. She says with the campaign there’s a quick and easy way to check your registration status.

Text “we all vote” to 97779 and it’ll let you know your status. Or you can visit WhenWeAllVote.org and check your status there.

Rye says she is, “so excited about this midterm” because we have the opportunity to make history in three states. There are black gubernatorial candidates in Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

She says that black people were written off as political candidates. But we are showing them that what they said was impossible is possible.

