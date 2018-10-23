The Tom Joyner Morning Show‘s very own Chris Paul suffered a stroke earlier this month. His wife Rachel shares the story of what happened that day, and according to her there were no signs. That morning was just like any other morning, until it wasn’t.
Things got very scary, very fast and seemingly out of nowhere. She says Chris was like many other people, he thought he was safe because he was taking his medication; unfortunately that’s not enough. She urges everyone to not only go to the doctor, but follow all of the doctor’s instructions.
Hear her powerful testimony in the audio above.
One thought on “Comedian Chris Paul Suffered A Stroke, His Wife Urges You To Take Your Health Seriously”
Men’s health, especially Black men’s health, is a very important issue. Take it from someone that’s the 3rd or possibly 4th person in his family that has now survived prostate cancer. That being said, I wish this interview could have been heard without the background music. Sorry to complain but, it almost made me click out because I wanted to hear and understand what she was saying without the music that although went with her words but, was just annoying as hell to me.