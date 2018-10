Chris Paul was out for about a week after suffering a stroke. He’s okay now but still shaken. He describes it as, “a bomb” that “exploded” in his brain. He accepts that his unhealthy lifestyle caused the stroke, and warns other “big dudes” to get healthy! The fried chicken isn’t worth it because, “it will take your mind, your body and your life.”

