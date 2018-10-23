Bombshell Dropped About What Really Happened The Night Tupac Was Shot

One of Tupac Shakur’s right-hand men has come forward to make an explosive revelation about what really happened when the late rapper was fatally shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

Outlawz member Napoleon has made the bombshell claim that fellow bandmate Kadafi looked Pac’s shooter straight in the eyes — making him a key witness to the tragedy.

As noted by the mirror.co.uk, Compton Crips gangster Orlando ‘Baby Lane’ Anderson was thought to be responsible, but Napoleon took to YouTube to clear up a key detail about that tragic night.

Napoleon said: “Kadafi actually seen the person who killed Pac.

“He said the guy looked right at him, he pulled the arm out and saw the shooting you know what I mean.

“They witnessed it, the Outlawz was there but Kadafi seen the guy.

“The guy looked at Kadafi and Kadafi looked back at him.

“And Kadafi didn’t expect, he didn’t know what was about to happen until he seen an arm come out the window.

“I don’t think it was Baby Lane [Orlando Anderson], the one who Kadafi seen.”

Sadly, less than two months after Pac’s death, 19-year-old Kadafi died after a reported ‘accidental shooting’ in New Jersey. Unfortunately, he never recounted what he saw to law enforcement.

Napoleon continued: “Why Kadafi didn’t tell the police?”

“You gotta understand where we come from in that particular time as Kadafi said to the police, he didn’t want to participate with the police.”

