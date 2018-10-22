Entertainment
Mike Tyson Brought To Tears Talking About Tupac

Mike Tyson dropped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood recently where the former boxer, 52, became emotional when asked about his friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Pac was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 25 years old.

The shooting occurred after Shakur attended the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match with Suge Knight.

“He was very happy after the fight,” Tyson said during the interview while dabbing away tears.

“He came to a press conference with me. We was just talking a bunch of s–t. I went home and then he left.”

Tyson said “I was home sleeping,” when he found out about the shooting but was unable to visit his friend in the hospital.

“They wouldn’t let me see him,” he added.

“Man, it’s very difficult to talk about,” he said. “Just a young kid that wanted to be great and then that happened.”

Watch Tyson speak on Tupac in the video above at around 33mins/25secs in.

