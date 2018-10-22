Tina Turner Opens Up About Son Craig’s Suicide At Age 59

Tina Turner opened up to the BBC News on Friday about the tragic suicide of her son, Craig Turner.

The eight-time Grammy award-winner still can’t wrap her head around what compelled her son to take his life. She says he had so much going for himself – having found a new job and even a new love.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge because at that stage he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about,” she said, “He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with.”

Simply the best! 🎤 Tina Turner talks to @WillGompertzBBC about her incredible life [Tap to expand]https://t.co/GUHoKf9jWq pic.twitter.com/cCTJDLYUiv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 19, 2018

Here’s what Page Six reports:

At the time of the death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office told Fox News that Craig Turner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, California. He was 59.

The 78-year-old music icon said in the interview that she suspects her son, who typically was a loner himself, suffered from loneliness before his death.

“I think it was something with being alone. But when I think that, why didn’t he call the new girlfriend that give him the lift?” she lamented. “He was an introverted person. He was very shy, so I didn’t know either, except now when I listen back to our last conversations, I notice a change. The last few times we talked, the conversations were different, and I didn’t know that until after the suicide.”

Despite Craig’s unexpected death, Turner said she isn’t worried about her own mortality and intends to “be around for a while.”

“Death is not a problem for me,” she said before adding; “I really don’t mind leaving.”

