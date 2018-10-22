Carjackings Rattle Black College Students In Atlanta

A series of carjackings in Atlanta has set off alarms in the HBCU community around the city.

In the latest incident, a Morehouse College student was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station, about a half mile from the school, on Sunday afternoon, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He’s said to be in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A Morehouse College student was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in southwest Atlanta, officials said. https://t.co/OZv0mbEbij — AJC (@ajc) October 22, 2018

On Oct. 3, a Lyft driver was carjacked, marking the third time a carjacking happened in the area over a one-week period. Two Morehouse students were also carjacked within five days of each other. Some people took to Twitter to express their concerns after news of the most recent incident.

Be careful out here y’all… I just got a phone call that a Morehouse student was shot at the Shell gas station next to the Popeyes. pic.twitter.com/j4zzBSHbya — C(AP)ONE (@ZayyTheRapper) October 21, 2018

The student carjacked on Sunday was identified as 30-year-old Geoffrey Willis. He was reportedly returning from a luncheon with Morehouse fraternity brothers when three suspects attempted to steal his car at the gas station. One of them shot Willis in the leg and chest after he confronted a suspect.

In one of the earlier incidents involving a Morehouse student, 20-year-old Justin Clark was returning at about 4 a.m. to his off-campus apartment on Sept. 27, after an all-night study session at the college library. A car pulled up behind Clark, two armed men jumped out and demanded his car keys.

The Morehouse community rallied around Clark after news outlets reported that he had expected to drive home in a day or two for his uncle’s funeral in Louisiana. Dr. Victoria Dooley, whose father was a Morehouse man, heard Clark’s story and purchased a plane ticket for him.

He survived a violent carjacking outside his off-campus apartment. Tonight on @FOX5Atlanta, hear from the @Morehouse College student, plus his thank you to the community that has stepped up to help him. pic.twitter.com/9eOKYCyPGx — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) September 27, 2018

A Clark Atlanta student has also been victimized by violence. Someone opened fire on 19-year-old Daeja Craddick as she drove in southwest Atlanta on Sept. 25. Witnesses pulled Craddick out of her wrecked car, but she was paralyzed.

The police are searching for the three suspects, described as juveniles, involved in the shooting of Willis.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Carjackings Rattle Black College Students In Atlanta was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: