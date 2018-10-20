CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

Mega Millions Is Officially Mega Billions As Jackpot Reaches $1.6 Billion

Leave a comment
CU, Twenty dollar bills falling against white background

Source: Knifehaus / Getty

You may not want to call your job on Monday and tell them you quit just yet. No one had a winning ticket for Friday’s $1 billion drawing of Mega Millions. The next draw is Tuesday and the jackpot is now $1.6 billion.

RELATED: A G & A Pimp Wonder What They’d Do If They Won The Mega Millions Jackpot

That officially marks it as the largest lottery drawing ever. Back in 2016, the Powerball rose to $1.59 billion and before that the Mega Millions jackpot had rose to $659 million.

So again, remember all the rules and warning signs if you win. Like, arguing with family members, wild purchases and being super extra when it comes to the money. Good luck!

Mega Millions Is Officially Mega Billions As Jackpot Reaches $1.6 Billion was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close