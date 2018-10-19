Remy Ma On Non-Blacks Using The N-Word: ‘We Have Wayyy More Important Pressing Issues’

Remy Ma recently sparked a bit of outrage and online debate when she expressed her view on the usage of the N-word on an episode of “State of the Culture.”

“When it comes to the word ‘nigga’ or ‘nigger’ or ‘niggas’ or however you want to do it, I don’t usually get offended regardless of what your nationality is if I don’t feel like you are using it as a racial slur,” the rapper said.

“I hear it so frequently from people that are not just black people. Like Fat Joe. He’s the blackest Spanish guy that I know on the planet earth,” she continued. “And I’ve never questioned it or felt a type of way or anything because he’s not as brown as me, or because he speaks Spanish, or because he’s Cuban.”

You made my day😢💋 https://t.co/70Rf6a06Bd — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) October 16, 2018

Remy also noted that Black people use the word as a racial slur…

“If you want other people to respect your culture or your race or your nationality or whatever, you have to take that same responsibility,” she said. “You can’t say ‘Hey, if you look like me, or you’re this, you can use it but if you look like this, you can’t use it.’ If you’re against the word, you have to be against the word all the way around the world.”

When host Scottie Beam asked Remy, “Why can’t something just be for us?”

“Because that’s prejudiced, that’s why,” she replied.

Naturally, her comments left many feeling some way, and as reported by Complex, Remy took time to clarify her stance in a response to an Instagram comment. She stressed that usage of the racial slur should take a backseat to more important things such as “property/real estate, life insurance, health insurance, degrees, etc.”

Peep Remy’s full response below:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE