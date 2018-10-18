Kirk Franklin Shares News Of His Biological Father’s Passing In Emotional Video

Weeks after gospel superstar Kirk Franklin reunited with his father, Dwight Allen, the Grammy-award winning songwriter has shared the sad news that Allen passed away this week.

He previously opened up to followers about his decision to forgive him before it was too late. Franklin detailed in a lengthy Instagram post last month that he received an anonymous call informing him that his birth father, who put him up for adoption, had less than six months to live.

“I’ve lived my entire life hating this man,” Franklin wrote in the caption of a photo of him kissing the top of his father’s head.

“He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough…to this very day,” he revealed. “I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own.”

Franklin shared news of his father’s passing in tear-filled video… watch it below.

“So many emotions. Being abandoned, being adopted, and when I got that call, I knew I didn’t want to continue living in that. So, I fought past it, moved past it and got on the plane, and I’m so glad I did. I just got a call tonight that he passed.

“I want to encourage anybody that may have a hard time moving in forgiveness. It’s painful, but it’s necessary. It’s necessary because they deserve it, you deserve it, and both of ya’ll deserve the same grace that we all want God to give us. That amazing grace.”

Watch Franklin share the news:

