Kirk Franklin Met His Biological Father Who Gave Him Up For Adoption And Forgave Him

A beautiful message from Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin shared a message about the power of forgiveness on social media earlier this week.

The Gospel star recently discovered that his biological father, who gave him up for adoption when he was a baby, is terminally ill. Franklin went to Houston on Saturday to meet his father for the first time and opened up about the process of forgiving him.

Kirk Franklin took to social media to share a beautiful message about forgiveness.

“So … Two days ago, I received an anonymous call that my biological father, who I never knew, has 3-6 months to live. I’ve lived my entire life hating this man. He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough….to this very day,” Franklin wrote on his Instagram to his 1 million followers.

He continued, “I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own. But what I did wrong, is I never took that fuel, and turn it into forgiveness….and that is wrong. Wrong for him, me, and the God I proclaim to represent. How can I preach what I don’t practice? So I flew to Houston yesterday to do that.”

“It’s painful, it’s a process, but how disappointed I would be in myself for this man to leave this earth without being forgiven. He deserves to receive what God gives me every day. Pray for him, and for me. God this is hard…I weep as I write,” he said.

It’s a powerful message and we’re thankful that Franklin decided to share it with the world.

Kirk Franklin Met His Biological Father Who Gave Him Up For Adoption And Forgave Him was originally published on praisehouston.com

