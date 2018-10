The White House is a mess. The President is “beefing with a porn star” and the First Lady is “beefing with a rapper!” Jesus fix it! Melania is mad because T.I used a stripper who has been called a Melania look alike in a video. But, it’s not like we haven’t actually seen her bare butt before! It’s on the internet.

