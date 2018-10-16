Melania Trump’s Team Calls For Boycott Of T.I. After Rapper Releases Raunchy Video With Melania Look-Alike

Melania Trump’s director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, is clapping back at T.I. after the king of the south dropped an explicit music video that featured a Melania look-alike stripping for him in a mock oval office. The visuals come on the heels of Kanye West’s (who T.I. labeled a “sambo”) controversial visit to the White House.

The look-alike is wearing a replica of Melania’s infamous “I Really Don’t Care” jacket before stripping down and exposing her breasts a la resurfaced photos of her bearing all in a photo shoot. Since tweeting a snippet of the video, it has over one million views and sparked outrage from the republican party. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokeswoman, tweeted,

According to TMZ, Grisham released a statement to clarify her tweet,

“Like it or not, she is the First Lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics.”

She added, “These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country – it needs to stop.”

It took no time for #BlackTwitter to come to T.I.’s defense and denounce Grisham’s response as hypocrisy.

No one that matters will even consider a boycott of TI. People that would consider a boycott of TI for this matter aren’t even his fans. Stephanie Grisham and Melanie will be alright. — Nehkhasi Sterling (@Nehkhasi) October 15, 2018

Thanks, Jim! ❤ But be careful speaking up for me @PressSec and @Stephaniegrisham attack private citizens on twitter via their government accounts then their minions swoop in with insults for days. That's the #MAGA way to #bebest 🤗 @Jack @Twitter — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 13, 2018

Stephanie Grisham T.I. Video. So Stephanie, its acceptable when Trump and family does and say dirty, disgusting, rude and filthy things about people. But the same can't be done about his family. DOUBLE STANDARDS!! #uglytruth — Laurie (@lwilliams22) October 16, 2018

Stephanie Grisham, direction starts from the Top. You are risking the label of hypocrisy. Get over it. We don’t care. do you? Let’s hear some more T I. — Tiana Gasaway (@gasaway_tiana) October 16, 2018

As deeply as our disdain for agent orange and first lady orange runs, we’re having a hard time accepting T.I.’s video as effective. And we question its purpose. T.I. picks and chooses when to respect women, as we’ve seen with his misogynistic comments and problematic marital behavior. Whatever his video’s purpose, it got the people talking and listening to his latest single. Cause we surely weren’t listening before.

