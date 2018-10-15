CLOSE
Stacey Dash Secretly Wed Trump Supporter 10 Days After Meeting

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Former actress Stacey Dash quietly married a man in Florida on April 6, just a few days after she withdrew from her campaign for Congress in California.

According to Page Six, the “Clueless” star wed lawyer Jeffrey Marty, “best known as the creator of the fake Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump,” who “generates outrage in the Twitterverse, despite constant reminders that he is fictitious,” the outlet writes.

Sources say the couple got married 10 days after they met, but Dash’s manager, Kerry Jones, couldn’t say why the wedding was so secret.

“They wanted it on the D.L. [down low],” Jones told the publication.

The pair certainly seems to be perfectly matched, as they share the same political ideology. Marty told a reporter two years ago, “There are a lot of people that have died mysteriously around [Hillary Clinton]. When they were supposed to testify against her — three or four different people. Within a week.”

Back in February, Dash, author of There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative, filed to run in California’s 44th congressional district. The Bronx-native said she wanted to “free people from the shackles of a plantation mentality,” but she dropped out a month later, citing “the overall bitterness surrounding our political process.”

Meanwhile, Dash lives in Los Angeles and her hubby lives in Florida, so it seems they’re making this long-distance marriage work… for now.

