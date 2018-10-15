Stacey Dash found another member of Trump’s cult to marry. Reportedly, she tied the knot with lawyer and conspiracy theorist Jeffrey Marty. Page Six reports they married in April, just 10 days after meeting.

See the photo below, which is reportedly of Marty.

Stacey Dash Is Off Her Rocker & The Market: Wifed Up by Jeffrey Marty https://t.co/mjm11HPDC1 pic.twitter.com/A8jh3f2T0H — SWAGGGirl (@SWAGGGirlicious) October 15, 2018

Marty is a die-hard Trump supporter, so much so that he created a fake account to praise 45. Page Six says, “Jeffrey Marty, is best known as the creator of the fake Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and a Tea Party gadfly who generates outrage in the Twitterverse, despite constant reminders that he is fictitious.”

He is also a conspiracy theorist, telling a reporter two years ago, “There are a lot of people that have died mysteriously around [Hillary Clinton]. When they were supposed to testify against her — three or four different people. Within a week.”

Marty allegedly lives in Florida, while Dash lives in California, so they appear to have a long distance marriage.

This is the fourth marriage for 51-year-old Dash. She married producer Brian Lovell in 1999 and divorced by the mid-2000s. She then married British executive James Maby, CEO of Sports Logistics, in 2005, but divorced by 2006. Her last marriage was to actor Emmanuel Xeureb, it’s not clear when they married, but they divorced by 2010. Dash has two kids, a son named Austin who was born in 1991 whom she had with singer Christopher Williams. Also, a daughter named Lola was born in 2003 from her first marriage.

Stacey Dash Reportedly Married Another Trump Worshiper Just 10 Days After They Met was originally published on newsone.com