Family Reunion! Tina, Beyonce & Mathew Back Together At Last OTRII Stop

It’s nice to see the Knowles family put aside any differences they may have all to celebrate the success of Beyonce.

In the TMZ clip above, Mathew Knowles explains how he managed to surprise Beyonce outside her dressing room in Seattle last weekend. It’s a sweet story complete with a dozen roses and a special father-daughter moment.

It seems Mathew Knowles caught ex-wife Tina and daughter Beyonce completely off guard at her final On the Run II tour stop in Seattle, but he says the surprise gesture was purely out of love.

Mathew, Tina and Bey spent time together earlier during the On The Run II tour when it stopped in their hometown of Houston — but they kept that quiet, meaning no social media.

On Tuesday, Tina took to her Instagram page to share some sweet shots of the special night, including one of the proud parents kissing their smiling eldest daughter on both cheeks.

“Beyonce, her dad and me backstage OTR11 concert Seattle. “❤,” Tina captioned the heartwarming picture.

Mathew and Tina, who are parents to both Bey and her younger sister, Solange, divorced in 2011 and have both since remarried. But there doesn’t seem to be any animosity between the two, as Tina’s touching caption on another pic proved she’s just thrilled to see her family happy.

“Love seeing this in Seattle! Daddy and daughter❤,” she wrote.

Beyonce also shared some shots from the sweet family moment on her own feed, as part of a roundup thanking family, friends and fans for their support during the couple’s epic, 48-stop tour, which spanned North America and Europe.

“Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2,” Bey wrote. “And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn’t have done this without each of you beautiful human beings.”

On Tuesday, Bey also commemorated the end of On the Run II with a heartfelt message to her tourmate and husband.

“To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life,” she captioned a highlight reel of the stunning shows. “Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day! To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!”

