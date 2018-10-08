Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending

CeCe Winans To Release Christmas Album, ‘Something’s Happening’

Leave a comment
14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Christmas season is almost among us and CeCe Winans is already getting us in the spirit with her announcement of a Christmas album due October 19. 

In the album titled Something’s Happening – A Christmas Album, Winans recruited her son, Grammy and Dove award-winning producer Alvin Love III, to lay down 11 tracks. Some are familiar and some are brand new, but all are expected to lift your holiday spirits centered around Jesus. 

“My desire is what when the world hears this project that they are reminded of the true reason and spirit of Christmas,” she said in a press release. “When Jesus was born something amazing happened that changed the world forever. In the midst of all the celebration, we must not forget to remember and offer to others the best gift of all…Jesus.” 

Check out the Something’s Happening – A Christmas Album track list below. 

01. Something’s Happening!

02. This World Will Never Be The Same

03. Giving Season

04. The Grace Of The Father

05. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

06. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

07. I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day

08. Feliz Navidad O Holy Night

09. It’s Christmas

10. Silent Night

11. Something’s Happening! (Reprise)  

 

CeCe Winans To Release Christmas Album, ‘Something’s Happening’ was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close