Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Faces Backlash Over Role As John Henry

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was excited to announce that he’s playing the legendary folklore, John Henry for the Netflix movie. CBS News states that Henry is known as an African-American folk hero. He was a steel driver that worked very hard until his heart stopped from stress.

When the man comes around..

Honored to play a childhood hero of mine, JOHN HENRY & his disruptive band of fellow folklore legends from around the world. @netflix are the perfect partners and platform to build.

Directed by Jake Kasdan (JUMANJI).

JOHN HENRY & THE STATESMEN 🌎🔨 pic.twitter.com/vJ0nkCYXDH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 9, 2018

Johnson went on social media to post a trailer of the film and said, “WHEN THE MAN COMES AROUND. Inspired to bring to life one of my childhood heroes, John Henry, in JOHN HENRY & THE STATESMEN. In this movie, I’ll lead an ensemble of the most popular folklore figures and legends from different cultures around the world. @NETFLIX is the perfect partner & platform to bring these global folklore icons to life. “

The director, Jake Kasden, who worked with Johnson on “Jumanji,” is excited to work with him again. Twitter users sounded off and aren’t happy about Johnson playing this role because Henry is a dark-skinned black man.

They casted The Rock to play John Henry??? I like Dwayne and all but is he the only one out there acting?? Where is Winston Duke, Terry Crews, etc.?? This ain't it chief. pic.twitter.com/f6W5Zk2nMY — Ashtynn (@ThatsSoAshtynn) October 9, 2018

Historically, John Henry’s always been depicted as having a *very* dark skin complexion and while Dwayne Johnson is undeniably a black man, this is all quite 🧐🧐🧐. I’m legitimately curious who the target audience for this movie is meant to be. — Anathema BYOD (@CharlesPulliam) October 9, 2018

I can see it now. . . The Rock gonna give John Henry a white Latina love interest. 🙄 — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) October 9, 2018

Friend on John Henry casting:

Is terry crews ill?

Did Winston Duke break something?

Is Common's agent taking a nap?

Is Denzel's son out of the country?

Did Idris Elba fall into a coma?

Has Kofi Siriboe eaten some bad clams?

Did Aldis Hodge buy nonrefundable concert tickets? — Showtime Synergy! (Shani, The 5th Hologram) (@BlerdMommy) October 9, 2018

Johnson is mixed, but in the past has played White, Black as well as Pacific Islander characters. Who would you rather see in this role?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Faces Backlash Over Role As John Henry was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com