Antonio Brown Sued For Throwing Furniture From Balcony That Nearly Killed Toddler

Steelers WR Antonio Brown almost killed a child with a vase after he flew into a rage because someone stole $80k and a gun from his house in Miami, now he’s being sued over the incident.

According to TMZ, Brown snapped back in April and threw a bunch of furniture off the balcony of his 14th story luxury apartment, and some of it shattered near a 22-month-old baby.

A lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports states Brown is being sued by Ophir Sternberg — who claims it was his toddler son who was walking around the pool at the apartment complex with his grandfather when suddenly “large objects started to fall from the building many floors above them.”

Sternberg claims the items included: 2 very large vases, a heavy ottoman and other pieces of furniture. Surveillance video captured when all the items landed within a mere foot or 2 from the toddler and his grandfather, the report states.

Security and police were called to the scene and determined the furniture came from Brown’s place. The NFL superstar told police someone jacked $80,000 cash and a gun from his apartment. Angry, he decided to throw his furniture off the balcony.

Sternberg claims “Mr. Brown was extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel when [police] arrived to the scene.” He says his child was traumatized by the incident and now suffers from night terrors.

As noted by TMZ, he’s suing for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress — claiming Brown acted “without regard for human life.”

