Teen ‘Playing’ With Gun Shot 16-Year-Old Girl At Dallas Party

(Photo Credit: Scott Olson)

A 19-year-old allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old girl at a Dallas party.

According to NBC 5, witnesses told police that several people at the party had been playing with the gun, taking the magazine in and out. The suspect reportedly pointed the gun at several people believing that it was a BB gun.

The victim, Jakiyah Wrightsil, was reportedly found laying on the living room floor shot in the head. The suspect, William Hester, faces a manslaughter charge.

NBC 5 reports, Wrightsil jokingly told Hester to shoot her in the leg but Hester pointed it at her head and pulled the trigger.

Wrightsil was a junior in high school.

