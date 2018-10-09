Outrage Over White Couple Using Black Child In ‘Cotton Field’ Photo Shoot

Many Social media users are outraged over images that have surfaced online highlighting a White couple’s decision to have a photo shoot with a Black child in a cotton field.

According to madamenoire.com, the child in the photo was adopted by the couple, “And while I don’t think their decision to take this picture discounts them as suitable parents, the level of insensitivity and emotional ignorance it represents is concerning,” writes contributor Veronica Wells. “This Black child might come up against all types of racial sensitivity, growing and moving through this country. So it’s a shame to think that she would have to unknowingly confront it in her own home.”

Twitter user Madolen Lenoir‏ said: “How does someone come up with the idea to do something like that, especially in 2018? Though I may have answered my own question with the insanity happening these days.”

Another commenter noted: “WTF is going on in people’s minds today? Do they realize how stupid and ignorant they look? Do they really believe that they’re being funny! It’s almost shocking how racism seems to be a fad nowadays.”

“I don’t think that it’s any secret that Black children are the ones who have the most trouble getting adopted. So while it’s generally a step in the right direction for these children to get adopted, the work doesn’t end there,” Wells added. “Black children need to be raised differently. And for the most part, White people are not prepared to do that type of work. Mostly because their privilege affords them the ability to bypass the need for reformation in the first place. And secondly, because work is unpleasant and it would likely cause them to confront some of their own racism, antilock ideologies and more.”

Do you agree that “all parents should engage in some level of mental work”?

“Because if you don’t do this work,” as Wells points out, “you might find yourself taking an insensitive, inappropriate and low-key racist image with a child you vowed to love and protect.”

