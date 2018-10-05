Comedian Ali Siddiq has always been vocal about his time in jail and he has some questions for Bill Cosby who has been in prison for about a week.
He really would like to know what prison he’s in because it seems like Cosby has been “ballin out of control” in there. He has access to laptops, TVs and radio’, this doesn’t sound anything like what Siddiq experienced while locked up. “I’ve been to prison this is definitely an upgrade,” he said.
He’s not too worried for Cosby’s safety because he believes that “the brothers are going to protect Bill.” Especially because there is a conspiracy theory. Siddiq and others believe the law only went after Cosby because he was about to buy a television network.
You can catch Siddiq this weekend in Dallas at the Addison Improv.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
3 thoughts on “Ali Siddiq Says Bill Cosby Has Been ‘Ballin Out Of Control’ In Prison”
Cosby show spinoff A Different World brought a tremendous amount of students to HBCU’s.
All the folks Bill Cosby helped and all the institutions the Cosby family gave gifts and HBCU’s he helped. And everyone has turned their back on because a ugly white woman who is old with no money and failed at their acting careers is broke. Since you high class black folk and institutions turned your back on Bill Cosby, give the money back or shut the hell up. If not I will spend money on huge bill boards calling your out.
That’s my right to freedom of speech.
Where is the EVIDENCE on Bill Cosby? Only information given out he CHEATED on his wife with plenty of want- of be’s, did drugs with them. No Factual Evidence on anything else