‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Tim Norman Demands Testimony From Jennifer Williams In Assault Case

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman refuses to let his ex-girlfriend — Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams — have the last word in their ongoing legal saga, which is why he is demanding prosecutors turn over “any and all written or recorded statements of any witness” in his criminal assault case.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Norman was charged with misdemeanor assault of former restaurant employee Horace Hodges. The alleged incident went down on April 16, 2017, after Tim became angry during a discussion about paychecks and punched Hodges in the left eye.

The only witness to the alleged assault was Tim’s ex, Jennifer. Police reportedly spoke with Williams, who told them that Norman told her he punched Hodges, the report states.

Norman recently turned himself into jail and was released on bond. Now he’s demanding all photos, videos, audio or anything Jennifer may have given police during their interview.

He’s also seeking all field notes from investigators to help build a defense.

Norman is set to appear in court next month.

