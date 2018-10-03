‘Braxton Family Values’ Sets Up Explosive Season Finale: Watch A Preview

Just about err’body and they mama is looking forward to tomorrow night’s season finale of “Braxton Family Values.” One of the Braxtons, Toni, will definitely make it memorable viewing.

We know because we’ve seen another sneak-preview of the episode. In it, a thoughtful Toni informs her sisters and her mother (with Iyanla Vanzant looking on) that she “doesn’t like” her family.

“I am confessing that, although I love my family, most of the time I don’t like my family. Everyone in my family. Everybody,” a solemn Toni confessed.

“I feel like I’m angry at everybody in my family. I don’t like my family. If they weren’t my family, they wouldn’t be my friends,” she added.

Whoa. Damn. Watch her below.

We love Toni’s brutal honesty and we can relate. Sometimes, you just have to tell it like it is. Meanwhile, with the Braxton sisters at odds like never-before, they turned to spiritual life coach Vanzant as a last-ditch effort to repair their broken relationship. In the two-part season finale, Vanzant has had enough, and storms out on the sisters!

The sisters needed some emotional and spiritual support from Iyanla after they, with the exception of Traci Braxton, quit We TV’s “Braxton Family Values” and added Phaedra Parks to join the show. [Click here for the backstory].

According to multiple reports, Iyanla convinced the sisters to appear on her show to try to repair their tense relationship. Well, it didn’t go as planned ‘cause the sisters reportedly walked off in the middle of filming when they thought that Iyanla was exploiting their relationship for ratings.

Tamar even went on Twitter to blast Iyanla, calling her “the Devil.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE