Morning Minute: How Dare You Treat A White Man This Way

Originals
09.28.18
Sept. 27 was an interesting day in the United States. When Dr. Ford gave her testimony she was poised, seemingly honest, emotional and many considered her credible. Brett Kavanaugh was the exact opposite, he was rude, loud, arrogant and disrespectful. Sen. Lindsey Graham got angry and had an outburst also, he was seemingly upset about the way Kavanaugh was being treated.

