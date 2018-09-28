Morning Minute: How Dare You Treat A White Man This Way

Sept. 27 was an interesting day in the United States. When Dr. Ford gave her testimony she was poised, seemingly honest, emotional and many considered her credible. Brett Kavanaugh was the exact opposite, he was rude, loud, arrogant and disrespectful. Sen. Lindsey Graham got angry and had an outburst also, he was seemingly upset about the way Kavanaugh was being treated.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Terry Crews To Host NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’
- Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate To Death Being Granted Psychiatric Exam
- Watch: New ‘Creed II’ Trailer Released
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: