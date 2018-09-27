White Supremacist Accused Of Murder Wanted To Purge Black People From Earth

The man accused of murdering a black man in New York last year told investigators that he was on a mission to purge the Earth of black people, reports the New York Post.

“I think we should just preserve the best people and get rid of all the dead weight,” James Jackson, 30, can be heard saying in the confession tape. “In my opinion blacks are inferior people.”

Later in the interview, he added, “I think they need to be exterminated.”

On March 20, 2017, Jackson reportedly spotted Timothy Caughman, 66, stooped over a pile of trash, scavenging for cans and bottles, and stabbed him in the back with a sword. Caughman was then stabbed in the chest as he fell to the ground, reports the Post.

“I thought it would be a lot easier,” said Jackson, referring to the difficulty of subduing his victim. “It was a lot harder.”

“It was weird. I didn’t feel great. I didn’t feel horrible either. I thought it [the murder] would send me into a blood rage fury,” recalled Jackson in the videotaped interview that was played Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.

The Post reports that during an interrogation he told the detectives that he stalked as many as 15 people and targeted black men with white women.

He allegedly said he wanted to start a national dialogue about the evils of race mixing, which he called “the main crux” of his white supremacist beliefs.

Instead of following through on his murder spree, he turned himself in one day after the murder.

Before being transported to central booking, Jackson reportedly asked whether he’d be alone in a cell once he got there.

Det. Joseph Barbara said that Jackson told him, “If I’m in with a black man, I’ll definitely kill him.” The exchange was not part of the taped interview according to the Post.

