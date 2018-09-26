Joe Morton Stars In ‘God Friended Me’

Joe Morton most recently played Papa Pope on Scandal. He said after Scandal he was ready for a change and looking for something completely different. What’s more different than a minister?

Morton stars in CBS’ new series, God Friended Me where he plays a minister whose son is an atheist. His son turned away from God after his mother was killed because he felt like God was cruel.

His son begins to get friend requests on social media from an account called God. The show follows his journey to find God and figure out exactly who he is.

Morton says the show is all about “finding away to help other people” and it reminds us that “we’re all connected.”

Nowadays so much of our lives are spent “looking down at our devices.” But Morton says, “pick your head up and look at the people who are around you. Maybe they can help you, maybe you can help them.”

God Friended Me debuts on Sunday Sept. 30 on CBS.

