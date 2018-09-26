If Guy Were You: A Wedding Follows An Engagement

Guy has a friend that has been with his fiance for eight years and they have been engaged for three years! His friend is complaining that she’s been “pressuring” him to marry her, and asked Guy for help. Usually when you get engaged there is a wedding that follows. Guy tells men, you don’t propose to “put the booty on layaway,” there’s a wedding after a proposal. Women want that title and respect that comes with being a wife!

