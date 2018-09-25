Detroit Police Officer Out Of A Job After Snapchat Goes Viral

A Snapchat has cost a Detroit police officer his job.

According to the Detroit News, before starting his shift on Saturday, Sean Bostwick took a selfie, but he chose add the caption, “another night to Rangel up these zoo animals.” (He probably meant “wrangle,” but we all have a little typo hear and there.)

The police chief, James Craig called the post was shocking and said he received dozens of phone calls from other police officers, city officials and community leaders about it. People assumed that the phrase was in reference to Detroit residents who the officer was hired to protect and serve. Bostwick, who is white, patrols a city that is reportedly more than 80 percent black, and once the photo started circulating on social media, there were immediate calls for his termination.

Detroit News reports, Craig suspended Bostwick on Sunday, and discussed the situation with the 12th precinct officer and his union rep on Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, Craig announced that Bostwick was no longer with the force.

“This is his last day on our payroll. Tomorrow, he will no longer be a Detroit police officer. He is clear on that,” Craig told reporters.

According to the chief, Bostwick expressed remorse about the post and took responsibility for it, reports Detroit News.

Bostwick’s swift termination was partially due to the fact he was still in his probationary period. Even though he had been with Detroit PD for 18 months, Chief Craig said Bostwick “spent much of the time at the academy because of low test scores,” writes the Detroit News.

“I think any department that hires him will be concerned about this post,” the Detroit Chief of Police said. “I don’t think any city would want to take a chance or risk, but that’s between him and a potential employer.”

