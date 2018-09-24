DL Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: ‘Why Do We Need Weed From Canada?’

The USDA  has approved the importation or medical marijuana from Canada for California for research. DL asks, ” Why do we need weed from Cananda? We have plenty of it here!” But it seems like since marijuana has been legalized in certian places it’s only legal when white people profit from it. But when it involves black people it’s criminalized and we go to jail. Has anyone else noticed this?

