Faith Walking: Magnify The Lord & Not Your Problem

It’s so easy to stress out over things we can’t control and forget about God’s promise of taking care of things. Psalms 34 puts it best: “(1) I will bless the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth. (2) My soul shall make her boast in the Lord: the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad. (3) O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.”

It’s time stop magnifying the problem and start magnifying our God and His ability to work everything out.

Today, Erica Campbell says “it’s in your best interest to ignore the attacks of the enemy and declare what God is doing in your life.” That doesn’t mean to ignore, it just means stop giving it so much glory; whatever the issue, it’s not bigger than God’s ability to restore it and turn it around.

Faith Walking: Magnify The Lord & Not Your Problem was originally published on getuperica.com

